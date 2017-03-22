Srinagar Lok Sabha by-poll: Nomination papers of two candidates rejected

Nomination papers of two candidates were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, leaving nine, including National Conference stalwart Farooq Abdullah, in the fray for the by-poll to Srinagar Lok Sabha contituency. “Nomination of two Independent candidates — Ghulam Mohiuddin and Reyaz Ahmad — were rejected during scrutiny of papers today,” an election official told media.

He said nine candidates are now left in the fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat by-election where polling is scheduled on April 9. The main contest is expected between Abdullah, whose only electoral loss came in 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he was defeated by the then PDP candidate Tariq Hamid Karra, and the ruling party’s Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The others in the fray are Sajad Reshi of Rashtriya Samajwadi Party, Chetan Sharma of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Bikram Singh of J&K Liberal Democratic Party, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh of Rashtriya Jan Kranti Party and three Independents. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 24.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Karra resigned last year in protest against alleged “brutalities” on Kashmir protesters. Karra has since joined the Congress and is now campaigning for Abdullah, who he defeated in 2014.

