Srinagar-Jammu National Highway shut for traffic following landslides

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic for the seventh day today in the wake of landslides due to snowfall and rains.

Special air sorties have been arranged by the government for stranded passengers in Jammu as well as in Kashmir today.

“The national highway is still closed for traffic as fresh landslides have rendered it unsafe for vehicular movement,” an official of the Traffic Department here said.

He said landslides have occurred at a few places near Ramban and Ramsoo, leaving behind a trail of muck.

There have been fresh landslides at Mehar in Ramban and other places near Ramsoo yesterday which have blocked the highway, the official said.

He said the men and machinery were on the job and authorities were trying their best to clear the road and make the highway motorable.

The highway, the only all-weather road link between the Valley and rest of the country, was closed on last Wednesday following heavy rains and snowfall.

The road was thrown open for one-way traffic for a brief period on Sunday after remaining closed for four days.

