Srinagar hospital firing LIVE UPDATES: Pakistani prisoner escapes, one cop dead

Suspected militants opened fire inside Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Tuesday, targeting policemen escorting prisoners.
One policeman succumbed to bullet wounds while another was injured in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed. One prisoner, reportedly a Pakistani, escaped in the ensuing melee.
The policemen had brought five prisoners to the hospital from the Central jail for a medical checkup. The escaped prisoner has been identified as Naveed alias Hanzulla. Further details are awaited.
There are reports that the militants also managed to decamp with the rifle of the injured policemen.
A high alert has been issued in Srinagar following the escape of the foreign militant. All the exit and entry points towards the hospital have been sealed.
"The police party was attacked by militants resulting in the injuries to two policemen. One militant managed to escape during the firing," a senior police officer said.