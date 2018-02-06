  • Associate Sponsor
  • Srinagar hospital firing LIVE UPDATES: Pakistani prisoner escapes, one cop dead

The policemen had brought five prisoners to the hospital. The escaped prisoner has been identified as Naveed alias Hanzulla.

srinagar hospital firing, SHMS hospital, srinagar attack, jammu and kashmir police, pakistani prisoners, pakistani militants, live updates One Pakistani prisoner reportedly escaped in the melee. Further details are awaited. Representational Image

Suspected militants opened fire inside Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Tuesday, targeting policemen escorting prisoners.

One policeman succumbed to bullet wounds while another was injured in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed. One prisoner, reportedly a Pakistani, escaped in the ensuing melee.

The policemen had brought five prisoners to the hospital from the Central jail for a medical checkup. The escaped prisoner has been identified as Naveed alias Hanzulla. Further details are awaited.

  1. 1:18PM
    06 Feb, 18

    There are reports that the militants also managed to decamp with the rifle of the injured policemen. 

  2. 1:17PM
    06 Feb, 18
    Srinagar put on high alert

    A high alert has been issued in Srinagar following the escape of the foreign militant. All the exit and entry points towards the hospital have been sealed.

  3. 1:09PM
    06 Feb, 18

    "The police party was attacked by militants resulting in the injuries to two policemen. One militant managed to escape during the firing," a senior police officer said.

  1. Ravi Singh
    Feb 6, 2018 at 1:20 pm
    Which one is true, incompetence or staged drama.
    1. Gunnasilan Rengasamy
      Feb 6, 2018 at 1:16 pm
      A never ending story...
      1. Mohammad Dar
        Feb 6, 2018 at 1:26 pm
        Till the hind crime of hinduism occupation of Kashmir , by the dogs of hinduism illegality is no more.
