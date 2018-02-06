Srinagar hospital firing LIVE UPDATES: Pakistani prisoner escapes, one cop dead

One Pakistani prisoner reportedly escaped in the melee. Further details are awaited. Representational Image One Pakistani prisoner reportedly escaped in the melee. Further details are awaited. Representational Image

Suspected militants opened fire inside Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Tuesday, targeting policemen escorting prisoners.

One policeman succumbed to bullet wounds while another was injured in the attack. The deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed. One prisoner, reportedly a Pakistani, escaped in the ensuing melee.

The policemen had brought five prisoners to the hospital from the Central jail for a medical checkup. The escaped prisoner has been identified as Naveed alias Hanzulla. Further details are awaited.