Srinagar hospital firing: Captured Pakistani militant escapes, one cop killed

A policeman was killed and another injured on Tuesday when suspected militants fired on a police party in Srinagar. The police were accompanying the militants for a medical checkup to city’s premier hospital Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital.

One Pakistani militant identified as Naveed alias Abu Hanzulla managed to escape taking advantage of the firing. Soon after the firing, the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started the search operation in the hospital premises. All the exit and entry points towards the hospital have been sealed.

A high alert has been issued in the city following the escape of the foreign militant. There are reports that the militants also managed to decamp with the rifle of the injured policemen.

As the police party was escorting some prisoners inside the hospital, it was attacked from point-blank range by the militants. During the firing, two constables were injured. Later, Mushtaq Ahmad, one of the injured constables succumbed to his injuries. Taking advantage, the attackers and the Pakistani militant managed to escape.

‘’The police party was attacked by militants resulting in the injuries to two policemen. One militant managed to escape during the firing,’’ a senior police officer said.

Naveed alias Abu Hanzulla was arrested from south Kashmir in 2014 and was believed to be an accomplice of the top commander, Abu Dujjana who was killed last year in an operation in south Kashmir.

