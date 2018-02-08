Srinagar hospital attack: ‘Pakistan prisoner complained of abdominal pain, skin issue’

Naveed Jat had been suffering from “abdominal pain and a skin issue” Naveed Jat had been suffering from “abdominal pain and a skin issue”

The militant, Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla, who escaped police custody from Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital on Tuesday had been suffering from “abdominal pain and a skin issue”, Director General of Police Prisons (J&K), SK Mishra told The Indian Express.

The DG stated that the prisoners were taken to the hospital as per standard police protocol, “in handcuffs and with armed guards”, for their appointment at different departments of the hospital.

“This particular inmate had been complaining of abdominal and skin issues for about a month. A Pulwama court had also advised that he be given ‘specialised’ treatment and the prison doctor had referred him to the SMHS hospital,” the DG said.

Meanwhile, DIG Prisons MS Lone has been sent to Srinagar from Jammu, for an internal enquiry, by the prison authorities.

Jat was brought in for treatment at the hospital over a month ago and this was his second visit to SMHS. According to prison authorities, his appointment had become overdue by a few days and they were awaiting availability of adequate police personnel to escort the prisoners to the hospital for their appointment.

“They are taken in groups of five or six every two to three days. Sometimes adequate escort is available, sometimes it is not, depending on law and order,” Mishra said, adding that hospital authorities are aware of when the prisoners are going to be brought in as they mention the next appointment.

On Tuesday, escort for the detainees became available and the prisoners were taken for their appointments with doctors at the state-run hospital. The six prisoners, accompanied by 23 police personnel, reached the hospital at around 11:30 am, were being taken to different departments.

Two police officials — Mushtaq Ahmad and Babar Ahmad Khan were fired upon as they were escorting Jat to the hospital’s Out Patient Department. Both succumbed to their injuries as the militants fled the scene.

The involvement of two to three militants is suspected in the episode and a manhunt is in progress to nab the militants, including Jat, who are at large, police said. Jat, a resident of Pakistan’s Multan was arrested by the J&K Police in Kulgam in 2014.

