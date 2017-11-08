Srinagar: Family claims slain ‘foreign militant’ was their own

A family in Uri’s Madiya Kamalkote village, the last village on the LoC, has claimed that one of the two “militants” killed by Army near the LoC at Dulunja in Uri was their relative and hailed from the village. Army has claimed the two were infiltrators and foreigners and their bodies have been buried.

The family has identified the killed “militant” as Moazam ud din Charra. “We saw pictures on Internet and received a call from relatives that the slain person is Moazam who migrated to PoK in 1990 with his family. We should be allowed to exhume the body so that we can bury him at the village,’’ said Mehmood, who claimed to be his nephew.

SHO, Uri, Parvez Khan said, ‘’Investigation is on to confirm whether any of the killed persons was a local or not.’’

In a statement to a local news agency, Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed that Moazam was part of its Burhan Wani squad.

