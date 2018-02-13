LIVE UPDATES: Gunbattle underway in Srinagar; jawans’ death toll rises to 6 in Sunjuwan attack

Srinagar firing LIVE UPDATES: Paramilitary soldiers carry ammunation at the site of a gunbattle with armed militants in Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Srinagar firing LIVE UPDATES: Paramilitary soldiers carry ammunation at the site of a gunbattle with armed militants in Srinagar. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

An encounter is underway in the Karan Nagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar after a CRPF constable was killed in a gunfight which started following an attack by militants on Monday, when they targeted a CRPF camp. Their attempt to sneak into the camp, however, was foiled. The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack. Restrictions have been imposed in the old city area of Srinagar due to apprehension of law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased CRPF jawan, who was identified as Mujahid Alam, will be airlifted to Bihar after the wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar.

This is the second attack in the area in less than a week. The first was at SMHS hospital wherein a terrorist escaped from police custody under gunfire from militants.

Monday’s on-going attack also comes two days after the terror attack on Sunjuwan military station in Jammu, in which six Army personnel and a civilian were killed. Meanwhile, warning Pakistan that it “will pay for this misadventure”, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said, “The demography of the cantonment and adjoining areas indicates the possibility of local support to the terrorists”.

Follow Srinagar firing LIVE UPDATES below:

