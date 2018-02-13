LIVE UPDATES: Gunbattle underway in Srinagar; jawans’ death toll rises to 6 in Sunjuwan attack

An encounter is underway in the Karan Nagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar after a CRPF constable was killed in a gunfight which started following an attack by militants on Monday, when they targeted a CRPF camp. Their attempt to sneak into the camp, however, was foiled. The Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the attack. Restrictions have been imposed in the old city area of Srinagar due to apprehension of law and order situation.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased CRPF jawan, who was identified as Mujahid Alam, will be airlifted to Bihar after the wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar.
This is the second attack in the area in less than a week. The first was at SMHS hospital wherein a terrorist escaped from police custody under gunfire from militants.
Monday’s on-going attack also comes two days after the terror attack on Sunjuwan military station in Jammu, in which six Army personnel and a civilian were killed. Meanwhile, warning Pakistan that it “will pay for this misadventure”, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said, “The demography of the cantonment and adjoining areas indicates the possibility of local support to the terrorists”.
Follow Srinagar firing LIVE UPDATES below:
- Feb 13, 2018 at 10:29 amWelcome to Shifa Hospital Specialist hospital that organ. Do you wish to your organy in exchange of money? If yes. Then contact us today to get a reliable amount of (2CRORE) and good transaction for good health. Contact via below information email: shifamedicalhealthcare call me 917411951612 WhatsApp number: 91-7411951612Reply
An encounter is still going on, we are operating cautiously to avoid any collateral damage to citizens and property, ANI quoted Zulfiqar Hasan, IG Operation, CRPF as saying.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy CM Nirmal Singh attended the wreath laying ceremony of four Army personnel who lost their lives in Sunjuwan army camp attack. Mufti met the family members of the victims.
Meanwhile, a fresh terror attack was averted by alert guards at the entrance of an army camp in Jammu on Tuesday. Two motorcycle-borne militants approached the entry point of the army camp in Domana area around 4.30 am. They fired towards the sentry post. As the guards retaliated, the terrorists were forced to flee. A search operation is now underway to trace the militants, according to IANS.
The over 20-hour-long gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces continues as fresh firing exchanges have started. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants are holed up inside an under-construction building in Karan Nagar area since Monday after they were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside the building following their failed terror bid on a CRPF camp.
Meanwhile, with the recovery of one more body of a soldier from inside the Sunjuwan military station, the death toll in Saturday terror attack has risen to seven which includes six soldiers and one civilian. Confirming this, an army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the body of martyred soldier was recovered from forest area during searches inside the military station.
Sitharaman said, “The terrorists belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad tanzeem, sponsored by Azhar Masood, residing in Pakistan and deriving support from therein. The terrorists had chosen to attack a military station which housed both troops and families of the Indian Army. The cantonment is located on the outskirts of Jammu, approximately 30 km from the International Boundary, in a semi-urbanised environment with densely populated civilian localities, adjacent to the cantonment’s perimeter fence.”
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “All evidences which have been collected are now being compiled and, definitely, these will be given, as always, to Pakistan. Yet Pakistan, in spite of being given dossier after dossier, has not taken any action. On the contrary, we find that people who were directly responsible for the Mumbai attack and many others, particularly Mumbai attack, are free, and are happily roaming in Pakistan."
The 23 Battalion CRPF camp, which was targeted on Monday, is located near the SMHS Hospital, from where Pakistani militant Naveed Jat was freed from police custody by terrorists on February 6. Two policemen were killed in that attack.
The exchange of fire continued throughout the day and night, despite snowfall in the city. It is still going on after brief intervals. According to sources, two militants tried to enter the CRPF camp in the early hours of Monday, but fled after they were spotted by alert guards. As the CRPF’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and J&K Police Special Operation Group launched a cordon-and-search operation, the militants were traced to an under-construction building.
The CRPF camp was attacked amid an alert across the state on a possible strike, in view of the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru on February 9 and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat on February 11. A resident on Monday said they heard gunshots in the morning and added, “The firing stopped, and then it again started. We could hear firing from both sides after brief intervals.”