Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh to be briefed on security situation in J&K at 4 pm

Security forces in Srinagar’s Karannagar area are currently locked in an encounter with militants after the latter’s attempt to infiltrate a CRPF camp early Monday morning has been foiled.
A CRPF spokesman said: “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire.”
The two militants reportedly took refuge inside a nearby building and the area has been cordoned off by the CRPF.
Monday’s attack comes two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants struck an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.
Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES:
CRPF and police began a search operation to track down the two militants.
A local resident told The Indian Express that they heard gunshots close to the Medical College. “The firing has now stopped,” he said.
The officials said two militants tried to sneak into the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in the early hours.