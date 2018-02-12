Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh to be briefed on security situation in J&K at 4 pm

Srinagar encounter: The two militants reportedly took refuge inside a nearby building and the area has been cordoned off by the CRPF. (Source: ANI) Srinagar encounter: The two militants reportedly took refuge inside a nearby building and the area has been cordoned off by the CRPF. (Source: ANI)

Security forces in Srinagar’s Karannagar area are currently locked in an encounter with militants after the latter’s attempt to infiltrate a CRPF camp early Monday morning has been foiled.

A CRPF spokesman said: “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire.”

The two militants reportedly took refuge inside a nearby building and the area has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Monday’s attack comes two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants struck an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.

Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd