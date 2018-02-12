Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh to be briefed on security situation in J&K at 4 pm

  • Associate Sponsor
Srinagar encounter: The two militants reportedly took refuge inside a nearby building and the area has been cordoned off by the CRPF.

Security forces in Srinagar’s Karannagar area are currently locked in an encounter with militants after the latter’s attempt to infiltrate a CRPF camp early Monday morning has been foiled.

A CRPF spokesman said: “The sentry at the camp noticed two suspicious persons at around 4.30 am, carrying backpacks and weapons. He challenged them and opened fire.”

Monday’s attack comes two days after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad militants struck an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, killing six people including five soldiers.

Srinagar encounter LIVE UPDATES:

 

  1. 12:00PM
    12 Feb, 18

    CRPF and police began a search operation to track down the two militants.

  2. 12:00PM
    12 Feb, 18

    A local resident told The Indian Express that they heard gunshots close to the Medical College. “The firing has now stopped,” he said.

  3. 12:00PM
    12 Feb, 18

    The officials said two militants tried to sneak into the 23 Battalion CRPF camp in the early hours. 

