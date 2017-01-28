Srinagar cut off, no air tickets left for Delhi, Mumbai flights over the weekend

BRO workers clear snow from the Mughal Road in Poonch, Thursday. (Source: PTI photo) BRO workers clear snow from the Mughal Road in Poonch, Thursday. (Source: PTI photo)

EARLY FRIDAY, the cheapest air ticket from New York to Mumbai for Saturday came at a cost of Rs 38,379. At the same time, the cheapest ticket from Srinagar to Mumbai was going for Rs 73,647. By Friday evening, those stuck in the snow-hit Valley and had paid nearly double the fare from New York to Mumbai, were the lucky ones. By then, all tickets to Mumbai were sold out for the weekend. It was a similar story for those hoping to reach Delhi. The Friday morning fare for Saturday was Rs 17,300 but by evening, no tickets were available to the national capital for the weekend on any airline, including Air India, the national carrier.

And this, after the airport had opened Friday after three days of heavy snowfall. Those travelling by road needn’t even have bothered to check — the Srinagar-Jammu national highway remains blocked by snow.

No wonder then, that Shahid Choudhary, director, information, J&K government had this to tweet in the morning: “Delhi-New York airfares are cheaper than Delhi-Srinagar. Just helping to make an informed choice :)”

“This (the steep fares) is unfair. Kashmir suffers because of this, and this is not in our domain. We have been writing to the Centre about it, time and again,” J-K government spokesman and Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar told The Indian Express.

In the Valley, tour operators waiting for winter business are up in arms over the fares, calling it “loot” by airlines. And, patients and students seeking to move out or return urgently are crying foul. The cheapest ticket early Friday for the 45-minute flight to Jammu on Saturday was going for Rs 20,648.

“I had to go to Bangladesh for studies. I booked my ticket from Delhi to Dhaka for around Rs 12,000 rupees but I had to pay over Rs 17,000 for the ticket from Srinagar to Delhi,” said a college student, who did not wish to be identified.

“This doesn’t happen in any other sector but in Kashmir. When we ask the airlines, they say it is all about supply and demand but you don’t see such a steep increase anywhere,” said Rauf Tramboo, president, Adventure Tour Operators Association Kashmir.

A private airline employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the fares were linked to “profitability”. “Last summer, our flights were virtually empty and the rates were so low. This is a season-based sector,” he said.

“We have done our best to convey our concerns to the higher-ups in the government. We have been writing to the Union Tourism Ministry but nothing substantial has come out. It is a complete failure on the part of the government and tourism department. Why would anybody come here, when they can get a four-day package for Dubai for a one-way fare to Srinagar?” said Tramboo.