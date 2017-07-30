‘Brothers-in-arms for peace’: CRPF shares image of jawan offering namaz while another stands guard

(Source: @crpf_srinagar/Twitter) (Source: @crpf_srinagar/Twitter)

The Srinagar unit of the Central Reserve Police Force shared a couple of photographs on their Twitter account that generated a lot of interest across social media platforms. In the image captioned as “Brothers-in-arms for peace”, a man in uniform can be seen offering namaaz while the other stands guard with a baton and rifle on him.

The images elicited multiple responses, mostly positive, with some saying “this is real India” and that the photograph showed we were capable of “unity and harmony.”

The US State Department’s Country Reports on Terrorism 2016 recently shed light on how Kashmir remains the most volatile state in India explaining the presence of security forces. Jammu and Kashmir experienced a 93 per cent increase in attacks in 2016, the report noted. Over 19 per cent of the terrorist attacks in India took place in the state.

The CRPF has come under a spate of attacks on its convoys in the Valley in the recent past. Recently, it also considered to ensure a partial or full bullet-proof armour to its four-wheeled troop carriers.

