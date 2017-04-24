Srinagar: Clashes break out at S P College

In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, Kashmiri protesters throw bricks at police in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, Kashmiri protesters throw bricks at police in Srinagar. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Clashes broke out between protesting students and security forces at S P College in Srinagar on Monday, the police said. No casualties were reported in the incident. A group of students tried to take out a protest march from S P College on Maulana Azad Road here but were prevented by the police, a police official said.

He said some students indulged in stone-pelting following which the cops and other security forces used batons to chase them away.

Colleges opened in Kashmir on Monday after a gap of five days as authorities shut higher educational institutions as a precautionary measure in the wake of valley-wide student protests last Monday against alleged highhandedness of security forces with students in Pulwama on April 15.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now