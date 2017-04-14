Srinagar bypoll: Stage set for counting of votes tomorrow

The polling day was marred by violence which left eight persons dead and scores of others, including security personnel, injured in clashes with stone-pelting protesters. (File Photo) The polling day was marred by violence which left eight persons dead and scores of others, including security personnel, injured in clashes with stone-pelting protesters. (File Photo)

The electoral fate of nine candidates, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, will be known tomorrow as the stage is set for counting of votes for the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Abdullah, whose only electoral defeat has come in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is locked in a direct contest with ruling PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The counting of votes will begin at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here tomorrow at 8.00 AM, an election official said.

The counting of migrant votes will simultaneously take place in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi, the official said.

The bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was held on April 9, with the constituency recording its lowest voter turnout of 7.13 per cent.

The polling day was also marred by violence which left eight persons dead and scores of others, including security personnel, injured in clashes with stone-pelting protesters.

The Election Commission conducted a repoll yesterday on 38 polling stations which were worst hit by the poll day violence.

The repoll saw an abysmal turnout of two per cent.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu today visited SKICC to review the arrangements made for the counting of votes.

“The CEO inspected strong room and counting centers and received a detailed briefing of the arrangements. He was accompanied by Returning Officer and District Electoral Officer Srinagar, observers and other officers concerned,” an official spokesman said.

Shantmanu said besides the presence of observers, the entire counting will be video-graphed.

The CEO inspected the counting halls established for each of the assembly segment, and was briefed about the security arrangements inside and outside the venue.

During his visit to the media centre, the CEO also directed the officials to provide full assistance to media fraternity in disseminating the news.

