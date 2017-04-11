Srinagar bypoll: EC orders repoll in 38 booths

The BJP had demanded re-polling in the entire Srinagar-Budgam area. The BJP had demanded re-polling in the entire Srinagar-Budgam area.

THE ELECTION Commission has ordered fresh elections in 38 polling booths in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which saw violent clashes and a voter turnout of just 7.14 per cent during the bypoll on Sunday. All the polling stations where re-polling will be held on Thursday are located in Budgam district, where seven people were killed in firing.

Officials said that at most of these polling stations, protesters had snatched away the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The decision to order re-polling was taken after officials of the State Election Commission and election observers held a meeting with leaders of mainstream political parties in Srinagar. The BJP had demanded re-polling in the entire Srinagar-Budgam area.

Confirming the decision, J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu said, “This time, we have made elaborate and foolproof security arrangements at all the places where re-polling will be held on Thursday… We will be more cautious and enhanced security is in place.” He said counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

Eight people were killed in firing and over 200, including security personnel, were injured during the violent protests on Sunday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now