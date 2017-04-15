Srinagar: 1 killed as BSF opens fire on protesters

A 23-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when BSF jawans opened fire on a group of protesters in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area. A 23-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when BSF jawans opened fire on a group of protesters in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area.

A 23-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when BSF jawans opened fire on a group of protesters in Srinagar’s Batmaloo area, reported PTI. The man who died of bullet wounds on his forehead has been identified as Sajjad Hussain Sheikh, a senior police official has said, adding that he is a resident of Chandoosa in Baramulla. The BSF jawans allegedly opened fire when stones were pelted at them by protestors at Reka Chowk in Batmaloo. All shops have been shut down following this, said the police official.

A police spokesperson said that they were investigating the matter and collecting further details on the incident. “Police is looking into the circumstances under which a person identified as Sajjad Hussain Sheikh got killed,” the spokesman said, adding that the Srinagar District Police administration said that there has been no deployment in the area.

Earlier in the day, 20 people were injured, including students, in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama in South Kashmir. A police official said that a group of young people were shouting slogans and pelting stones at security forces near Degree College in Pulwama town in the afternoon. Security forces then baton charged and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Security forces allegedly fired some warning shots in the air as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd