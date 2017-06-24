Latest News
J&K: One jawan killed, two others injured as CRPF vehicle attacked by militants in Srinagar

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 6:42 pm
One jawan was killed, and two others injured when militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. 

More details are awaited.

Here are the Live updates: 

6:34 pm: Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life & 2 of our personnel are injured. We have cordoned the area: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahi.

  1. G
    Garry Glad
    Jun 24, 2017 at 7:01 pm
    Make soldiers free from charges of human rights violation then see.. 108 hrs all will be well in Kashmir for the remainder of human civilisation
    Reply
    1. S
      Syed Ahmed
      Jun 24, 2017 at 6:33 pm
      Law and order situation.
      Reply
      1. K
        Kumar
        Jun 24, 2017 at 6:33 pm
        Indian soliders should be given free hands to protect themselves instead of rules and regulations to get themselves killed in the hands of terrorists.
        Reply
        1. P
          Pradipta Rath
          Jun 24, 2017 at 6:29 pm
          Be aatentiv
          Reply
