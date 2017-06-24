J&K: One jawan killed, two others injured as CRPF vehicle attacked by militants in Srinagar

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2017 6:42 pm
One jawan was killed, and two others injured when militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
Here are the Live updates:
6:34 pm: Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life & 2 of our personnel are injured. We have cordoned the area: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahi.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 24, 2017 at 7:01 pmMake soldiers free from charges of human rights violation then see.. 108 hrs all will be well in Kashmir for the remainder of human civilisationReply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 6:33 pmLaw and order situation.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 6:33 pmIndian soliders should be given free hands to protect themselves instead of rules and regulations to get themselves killed in the hands of terrorists.Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 6:29 pmBe aatentivReply