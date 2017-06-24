J&K: One jawan killed, two others injured as CRPF vehicle attacked by militants in Srinagar

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

One jawan was killed, and two others injured when militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

More details are awaited.

Here are the Live updates:

6:34 pm: Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life & 2 of our personnel are injured. We have cordoned the area: IG CRPF Ravideep Sahi.

