Srinagar attack: CRPF sub inspector killed, another jawan injured in attack by militants

Visuals from the site of attack in Srinagar on Saturday. Express photo Visuals from the site of attack in Srinagar on Saturday. Express photo

A CRPF sub-inspector was killed and another jawan injured in an attack on their vehicle by militants in Srinagar’s Pantha chowk area on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The attack took place when the CRPF personnel, who were part of road opening deployment, were sitting in their vehicle at around 5:50 pm.

The deceased has been identified as sub-inspector Sahib Shukla and the injured as constable-driver Nissar Ahmed. Another constable of Jammu and Kashmir police shot himself in the leg by accident during the attack. The security personnel retaliated to the attack. However, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties on the militants’ side.

Earlier on June 16, militants attacked a police party in Hyderpora area of Srinagar injuring two policemen. On Friday, Dy SP Md Ayub Pandit was lynched by a mob outside Jamia Mosque in Nowhetta.

