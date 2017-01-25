SriLankan Airlines crew breach airport security at Madurai, crawl through fence

On Tuesday, SriLankan Airlines staff bypassed the airport security as they couldn’t gain access to the airport’s entrance. (source: Colombo Telegraph/YouTube) On Tuesday, SriLankan Airlines staff bypassed the airport security as they couldn’t gain access to the airport’s entrance. (source: Colombo Telegraph/YouTube)

In a bizarre incident that raises questions on airport security in India, an international airline crew trespassed into a restricted area at Tamil Nadu’s Madurai airport by crawling under the barbed wire fence surrounding the airport. On Tuesday, SriLankan Airlines staff bypassed the airport security as they couldn’t gain access to the airport’s entrance due to a protest held by locals. The Colombo Telegraph reported that Capt. R De Alwis of the airlines opted to gain entry through the restricted route instead of checking in to the airport after completing all security procedures.

A video of the incident, which surfaced on YouTube, showed the crew walking down a dirt path bordering the airport. Once they reach the fence, the crew members nonchalantly duck under the barbed wire. The stewardess, who were wearing sarees, however found it difficult to get past the fence.

In wake of recent terror attacks at Brussels and Istanbul, the Aviation Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs last year reviewed the security at all the 98 airports in the country. A proposal was mooted to extend the CISF security cover to all the airports in a phased manner, instead of just 59 airports. In January 2016, terrorists attacked an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot. Seven security personnel lost their lives in the attack.

