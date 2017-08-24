Srijan scam: ‘No one can imagine manner in which govt funds were siphoned off’

Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. (File Photo) Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. (File Photo)

The Srijan scam in Bihar looks deeply entrenched, involving government officials, bank employees, business people, and those with political affiliations. Manoj Kumar, Bhagalpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) who is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case, tells Indian Express about the case, and the leads from the probe so far.

Excerpts from the interview:

Now that the CBI is likely to take over Srijan scam investigation any time, what are the vital leads from the SIT’s investigation so far?

We have so far arrested 18 people — these include the district cooperative officer and the district welfare officer, besides the district magistrate’s stenographer and two bank officers. The investigation so far suggests connivance of government officials and bank officials with Srijan to transfer government funds in a planned manner, and dupe district administration and auditors with tampered bank statements prepared by Srijan founder-secretary Manorama Devi.

The investigation has two parts: how Srijan got government funds, and (second) where she (Manorama Devi) pumped the funds and through whom…. The illegal funds transfer and embezzlement (is) to the tune of Rs 624 crore, as assessed through nine FIRs.

How do you categorise this kind of economic fraud?

This is quite unheard of — perhaps the first of its kind. It is a classic test-case for investigators. No one can imagine the manner in which government funds were siphoned off in a sustained manner without getting detected by auditors.

What are the documents you are looking at? What is the strength of the SIT?

Documents range from government orders, transactions, bank statements and Srijan’s accounts since its inception. It is voluminous. We have a devoted team of 30 people to investigate the matter. Until the CBI takes over, we will continue to dig out as much facts as we can.

Can you cite the method of a bulk transfer of funds to Srijan account to explain the modus operandi?

Say, once a government cheque is issued to a bank saying “pay yourself”, the amount is originally meant to be deposited in bank account of a particular district fund. The back of the cheque would mention “in the sweep”, which means that after a cap of amount in the account, the rest of the money deposited would be given a fixed-deposit interest. In normal terms, this is called flexi FD. But there was a catch here. The overleaf of cheque would mention a bank account, which would be of Srijan in the same bank and not one of the government.

The other method of transfer (was) through cheques. Only forensic examination will reveal the veracity of cheques and the signatures on them. Has the investigation suggested connections of Srijan representatives with powerful people? The investigation is still at very early stage and we need corroborative evidence. As we are getting leads, we are conducting raids, detaining and arresting people.

Which people are under your scanner?

Revealing that would alert them. Our list is growing as new facts emerge and new links come up.

Given Manorama Devi’s clout among bureaucrats and politicians, have you got any leads on her big connection in the scam?

Not so far. We have conducted raids at places of two politicians. We are doing a review of seizures from various raids. We are trying to find out what can be incriminating. We have also raided premises of two Bhagalpur business (persons) and an auditor with Srijan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App