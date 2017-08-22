Srijan scam: In 2003, DM passed order to open accounts with NGO

The office of NGO Srijan at Sabour in Bhagalpur. Express Photo by Santosh Singh The office of NGO Srijan at Sabour in Bhagalpur. Express Photo by Santosh Singh

As allegations and counter-allegations fly over the Srijan scam expose, documents have revealed that it was in December 2003 when then Bhagalpur district magistrate K P Ramaiah passed an order to “open all kinds of accounts” with Sabour-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited to “encourage” it.

It was also DM Ramaiah who directed the Sabour BDO to allot the block’s 24,275 sqft land on lease for 30 years on rent of Rs 2,400 per year on consideration of the NGO “doing social work in rural areas”. Rabri Devi was the Bihar CM between 2000 and 2005.

At a press meet on Monday, Bihar DGP P K Thakur presented documents related to allotment of the government land to the NGO. He also said a follow-up action was taken on complaint of Godda CA Sanjit Kumar to Bihar government and Union Finance Minister — as reported by The Indian Express Monday. The DGP told reporters that registrar of cooperative societies (which was asked by RBI to follow up on the CA’s complaint against Srijan) had conveyed its remarks to Bhagalpur administration on March 5, 2014 and June 12, 2014.

“An Income-Tax Department team subsequently carried (out a) probe into activities of Srijan and shared its findings with RBI on April 1, 2014. On May 13, 2014, RBI asked Bihar cooperative societies registrar to look into the NGO’s activities following which regional officers were asked to follow I-T department’s instructions,” said the DGP. A special audit of the NGO showed that Know Your Customer (KYC) norm was followed. The auditing never pointed out that the NGO had been getting government funds.

The Indian Express has already reported that statements of the NGO’s accounts in nationalised banks were allegedly forged and government records had also fudged bank statements. Auditors never bothered to ask for statements from the banks and get certificates of transactions from bank managers as per standard practice of auditing.

The DGP said: “So far 11 FIRs, nine in Bhagalpur and one each in Saharsa and Banka, have shown illegal transfer and embezzlement of Rs 870.88 crore. To ensure that Srijan secretary Priya Kumar and her husband Amit Kumar cannot leave the country, we have asked the regional passport office to seize their passports. CID has requested the Union home ministry to issue a lookout notice for them at all airports,” said the DGP.

Godda CA Sanjit Kumar told The Indian Express: “The state police have not given full facts as it does not mention the September 9, 2013, RBI letter to Bihar cooperative societies’s registrar, which was sent after my letter to the Union finance minister. The DGP also did not answer the basic question if Srijan was allowed to do banking and why the I-T Department overlooked it.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App