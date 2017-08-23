Srijan founder nominated self for Padma Awards

Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. (File Photo) Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited. (File Photo)

Manorama Devi, founder of Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti Ltd, had applied for a Padma Award last year but her name was not shortlisted. Her name was among the 18,768 nominations received by the Minister of Home Affairs last year for Padma Awards 2017 which were given out this year.

According to the data of Padma Award nominations received in 2017, Manorama Devi’s name is at 8507 serial number and the name of recommender is given as “Manorama Devi, Bhagalpur, Bihar, India,” which means she nominated herself. While several people send in nominations for Padma awards through elected representatives, ministers or social workers, some opt for self-nomination.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App