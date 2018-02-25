Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao mourns Sridevi’s death

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Express Photo by Amit Mehra Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. Express Photo by Amit Mehra

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of well-known actor Sridevi. The Padma Shri awardee, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night. She was 54. Sridevi, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

“Sridevi, who acted in Telugu, Hindi and several other regional films, had captivated the cine-goers with her beauty, dancing and acting skills, and had earned countless fans,” Rao said in an official release. “It is unfortunate that Sridevi, who was still active in the film industry, died at a young age,” he said. Sridevi acted in several Telugu movies and starred in hit films opposite late N T Rama Rao, late Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and late Sobhanbabu.

Her death has left a void in the Indian film industry, Rao said, adding that several characters that the actor portrayed in her films would be remembered forever. The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya and Telangana BJP president K Laxman also expressed their condolences.

Dattatreya in a tweet said, “Deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of the legendary actress #srideviji. Her memorable performances will live in our hearts forever. Prayers and strength to her family and heartfelt condolences to #Sridevi fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

