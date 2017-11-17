Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for ‘solution through dialogues’ in Ram Temple issue

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (PTI Photo) Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (PTI Photo)

With Supreme Court set to begin hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya from December 5, Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that unlike any court verdict, a solution through dialogue will be recognised for ages.

“All issues can be resolved through dialogue…we all respect the courts but it (courts) cannot connect hearts… even after 50 years or 100 years, the judgements of courts will remain as such but if we find out a solution through our hearts it will be recognised for ages,” Shankar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He made these comments after meeting rector of Darul Uloom Farangimahal, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangimahli and other Muslim leaders. Yesterday, the spiritual guru had met various leaders across the religious spectrum as a part of his efforts to mediate a solution to the Ram Temple issue.

The spiritual leader, however, accepted that it was late for such efforts but added he wanted the issue to be resolved soon. “All issues concerning the nation and population need to be discussed…a new message of brotherhood and old culture needs to be taken forward,” he insisted.

Farangimahli, who is also a senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, clarified that he just welcomed Sri Sri as ‘Iman-e-Shahr’ and ‘Imam-e-Idgah’. “The AIMPLB has nothing to do with this meeting. I have welcomed him as ‘Iman-e-Shahr’ and ‘Imam-e-Idgah’,” Farangimahli said.

Shankar said they both agreed on the need to build bridges. “We have to create an atmosphere of friendliness, belongingness and togetherness and then we can solve all the issues of the country.”

The spiritual guru had offered to mediate on resolving the issue, but his efforts have found favour only with a section of both the communities, while the major parties including the AIMPLB and VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) have expressed reservations over his role. A day before visiting Ayodhya, he had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and said he wanted “unity and amity”.

The Allahabad High Court, in 2010, had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre area at Ayodhya among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla. The Supreme Court will hear the case on December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

