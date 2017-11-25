Families of slain militants, soldiers call Kashmir youth to adopt non-violence at Sri Sri’s ‘Paigam-e-Mohabbat’ in Bengaluru

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Express file photo) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Express file photo)

Hundred families of slain militants and 40 families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during violence in Kashmir, came together at the Art of Living Foundation Centre in Bengaluru on Friday for Paigam-e-Mohabbat — an initiative by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to mediate peace.

The families together gave a clarion call to the youth of Kashmir to walk the path of non-violence during the event.

Last year, the spiritual guru had planned to talk to stakeholders in the Kashmir problem, including separatists, but the efforts were halted after violence escalated in Kashmir.

The Art of Living has been working in Kashmir since 2004 to heal the trauma of militancy, facilitate dialogue, reform those who are lodged in prisons, de-stress Army and police personnel and channelize misguided youth towards constructive pursuits.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd