Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has amassed wealth, wants to avoid probe: Ex-BJP MP on Ayodhya issue

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Thursday questioned Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s offer to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute, adding that the Art of Living Founder has intervened in the issue to “avoid” being probed for his amassed wealth. His comments come on the same day Ravi Shankar is scheduled to visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders involved in the dispute.

“Who is Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to mediate? He should continue running his NGO and hoarding foreign funds. I believe he has amassed a lot of wealth and to avoid a probe he has jumped into Ram Temple issue,” Vedanti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Vedanti, who has been associated with the Ram Temple movement, has in the past too rejected Ravi Shankar’s offer to mediate in the dispute.

Ravi Shankar’s intervention has met with condemnation from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well, both of which have voiced reservations over his role.

“I want unity… I want amity. This is just a beginning. We will talk to all,” Ravi Shankar had said on Wednesday regarding his role, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar paid a “courtesy visit” to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Adityanth, who welcomed talks regarding the dispute, told reporters after the meeting, “Since the government isn’t party to the case, I had already told the stakeholders that if they can come to a final decision on the matter through dialogue, then the government is committed to fully back it. But if they can’t come to such a decision… if they can’t talk it out… then it is in the court… and we will obey whatever is the court’s decision.”

