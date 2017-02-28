Maoists using wrong path to pursue social justice: Sri sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Express photo by Vikram Joy) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Express photo by Vikram Joy)

Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke to Chhattisgarh legislators on the first day of the Assembly session on Monday, and asked Maoists to shun the path of bullets, and join path of the ballot. With Chief Minister Raman Singh seated next to him, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said the Maoists were “not having a party in the jungle” and were following an objective of “social justice” but using the incorrect path of violence.

The address came a day after the spiritual leader went to the Maoist violence-hit district of Bijapur to open a sports academy, with a satsang also organised in the district headquarters in the evening.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha auditorium, he said, “They (Maoists) are not doing mauj masti in the jungles. They have questions about social justice on their minds, and are acting with that objective. I ask them to leave the bullet and come to the ballot. Bandook chhod ke, kalam le ke aa jao, baat le ke aa jao (Leave the gun and take up the pen, take up dialogue). Come to the Indian mainstream.”

He cited the peace accord between FARC rebels and the Colombian government after 53 years as an example.