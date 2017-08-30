Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Erstwhile royals oppose opening of B vault

A treasure worth Rs 1 lakh crore was discovered from the temple cellars in 2011, but the vault could not be opened as it was reckoned to be against the faith. (File photo) A treasure worth Rs 1 lakh crore was discovered from the temple cellars in 2011, but the vault could not be opened as it was reckoned to be against the faith. (File photo)

The erstwhile Travancore royal family on Tuesday opposed opening of Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple’s B vault. Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi, a member of the family, conveyed the stand as Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam was here for discussions with temple stakeholders regarding the issue. A treasure worth Rs 1 lakh crore was discovered from the temple cellars in 2011, but the vault could not be opened as it was reckoned to be against the faith.

Bayi told journalists that the family would not cooperate with opening of the vault. “We would keep away from any attempt to open the B vault, even if such a decision emerges. We would inform the Supreme Court that our family would not be responsible for any consequences after opening that vault.’’ She said that the family would not cooperate even if priests give their nod.

Temple priest Tharananellur Parameswaran Namboodiri said that he would decide on the issue after a discussion with his family. “One member from our family had met the amicus curiae…’’ SC-appointed Temple Executive Officer V Ratheesan, said the amicus curiae has come for an informal discussion with the royal family and others for a consensus. “The main purpose of this visit is to review the conservation works initiated at the temple as suggested by the SC. The discussion on opening the B vault is only an informal event.’’

