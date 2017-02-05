Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away, fishing nets snapped by Lankan navy

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 20 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu in the island nation. (Representational Image) Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 20 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu in the island nation. (Representational Image)

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without catch after Sri Lankan Navy personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 20 mechanised boats off Katchatheevu in the island nation. “The fishermen from Rameswaram had ventured into the sea in 628 mechanised boats last night and were fishing near Katchatheevu, when the naval men came and snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats and asked the fishermen to return,” Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja said.

They also warned them against fishing near Katchatheevu following which all of them returned to the shores early this morning, he added.

Five fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district were on February 1, arrested and their boat impounded by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.