Indian fisherman shot dead by Sri Lankan navy, protests break out in Tamil Nadu

The Sri Lankan navy allegedly fired at a group of Indian fisherman late Monday night, killing one and injuring three others, while they were fishing between Dhanushkodi and Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast. The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old man whose body was brought to the Rameshwaram Government Hospital. DMK acting president M K Stalin said the Central Government cannot remain a mute spectator over the alleged harassment by the Sri Lankan navy against Tamil fishermen, and it was “high time” they “reacted strongly”. The shooting caused a stir in Tamil Nadu as members from the fishermen community came out in large numbers to protest against the alleged killing in Rameshwaram. Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emiret said they wouldn’t accept the body unless they get assurances from a central minister that such incidents wouldn’t repeat again. The fishermen have also demanded the arrest of the Lankan navy personnel involved in the incident, he added. Party workers belonging to the Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi climbed a cellphone tower in protest.

The Tamil Nadu government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the dead fisherman, and Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured in the alleged shooting. On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami wrote to the Centre claiming that it had failed to take concrete steps in acting against the purported harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. Last week, 15 Indian fishermen were detained by the Sri Lankan navy and all their equipment and fishing gear was taken away. Indian fishermen straying into Sri Lankan waters in search of fresh catch lead to frequent arrests by the country’s navy in the past. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa had repeatedly raised the issue at the Centre, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

With inputs from Agencies