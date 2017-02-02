Sri Lankan navy commander on tow day official visit to Kochi

Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne, the Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, accompanied by a four-member delegation, is on a two day official visit to Kochi, consolidating existing strong bilateral naval relations between the two countries. Prior to arriving in Kochi on , he had visited Delhi and Goa.

Watch What Ele is Making news



A Navy release said Wijegunaratne had the occasion to undergo training course at Kochi as a Sub Lieutenant of Ships in 1983-84 and subsequently his specialisation course in Anti-Submarine warfare in 1989. The Admiral had also undergone a course at the prestigious National Defence College New Delhi in 2010.

“Vice Admiral A R Karve,Flag officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, held discussions with the Commander of Sri Lankan Navy wherein he was given an overview of activities conducted by Southern Naval Command.”

“Vice Admiral Wijegunaratne also held discussions with Rear Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Sea Training on issues concerning work up,” it said. During his visit, the Commander also interacted with Sri Lanka Navy personnel who are undergoing training with Indian Navy at Kochi and visited the Anti-Submarine Warfare School, it added.