Sri Lankan Navy arrests four Tamil Nadu fishermen

Four fishermen from Nagapattinam district were arrested on Monday by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing near the Lankan coast. Police said the fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Kangesanthurai. The fishermen from Aakkarapettai in Nagapattinam districts were allegedly fishing near Paruthithurai when they were arrested. With this, 65 fishermen from the state have been arrested in the last seven days.

On August 8, 49 fishermen from Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts were arrested by the Navy of the island nation for allegedly poaching in Lankan waters while on Thursday, 12 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday last, stating that the action was “totally unacceptable.”

He had also urged the prime minister to “direct the Ministry of External Affairs to secure the immediate release of 113 fishermen along with 137 boats from the Sri Lankan Navy along with the latest fishermen who were apprehended.”

