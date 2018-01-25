Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu

Eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday (File Photo) Eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday (File Photo)

Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were on Thursday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu. Assistant Director of Fisheries, Pudukottai, Kumaresan said the fishers belonging to Jagadapattinam in Pududottai district were arrested while fishing off Neduntheevu by the Lankan naval men and taken to Kangesanthurai port there.

Two boats were also seized, Kumaresan added.

In another incident, the island nation authorities snapped the fishing nets of over 50 boats and chased away more than 1,500 fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emerit said.

