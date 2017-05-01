Sri Lankan Navy arrests 5 Tamil Nadu fishermen

Representational Image Representational Image

Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on Monday and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. The incident occurred this morning when five fishermen from Thangachimadam near Rameshwaram were fishing near Katchatheevu and were rounded up by the Lankan Navy and taken to Thalaimannar in the island nation, police said.

On March 26, 12 fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now