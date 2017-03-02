Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen 

Thirteen fishermen were arrested on thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fisheries department official said. While four fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were taken by the Lankan Naval personnel to Vadamarachi, nine others from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district were taken to Kangesanthurai, Joint Director of Fisheries Amala Xavier said.The Lankan Navy also seized their two boats. They also allegedly damaged more than 20 fishing nets, the official said.