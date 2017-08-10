Latest News
Sri Lankan navy arrests 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu

Twelve fishermen from this island were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near the Lankan coast, the second such incident in three days. The fishermen were arrested while reportedly fishing off Neduntheevu.

By: PTI | Rameswaram | Published:August 10, 2017 12:28 pm
12 fishermen from Rameshwaram were arrested on Thursday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near the Lankan coast.
On August 8, nearly 50 fishermen, belonging to Pudukottai and Jagadapattinam districts, were arrested for allegedly poaching in Lankan waters.

