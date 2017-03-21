Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen, one boat, from Rameswaram

Instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy have been on the rise in recent times. (Express) Instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy have been on the rise in recent times. (Express)

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended ten Indian fishermen and one boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram north of Delft Island in the sea area. The incident comes on the heels of a group of Tamil fishermen being shot at by Sri Lankan authorities, which had resulted in the death of one and had injured three, in early March.

Massive protests had broken out in Tamil Nadu over the issue, even as the Sri Lankan government has promised a probe into the deaths.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, in 2015, before PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, had indicated on a TV show that Indian fishermen violating international maritime boundaries would be shot at. “If someone tries to break into my house, I can shoot. If he gets killed…Law allows me to do that,” he had said.

Instances of Indian fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy have been on the rise in recent times. On March 5, 24 fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan authorities from different locations for fishing in international waters. The boats used by the fishermen were seized by the authorities. While 15 fishermen were apprehended from between Katchathivu and Talaimannar, nine others were arrested near Neduntheevu.

