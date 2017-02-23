Sri Lankan national held for illegally entering India

Anthony, who was found hiding in the Mandapam refugee camp told the police that he came looking for his daughter, who was staying at the refugee camp in Salem. Anthony, who was found hiding in the Mandapam refugee camp told the police that he came looking for his daughter, who was staying at the refugee camp in Salem.

A 42-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil was on Thursday arrested at Mandapam refugee camp near in Rameswaram, on charges of unlawful entry into India, police said. Hailing from Thalaimannar in the island nation, Anthony Doss had clandestinely arrived at Arichal Munai near in Rameswaram in a boat along with one Kutti, on February 9, they said.

Watch What Else is Making News

The boat abandoned by the duo at Arichalmunai was seized by police on February 9. Anthony, who was found hiding in the Mandapam refugee camp told the police that he came looking for his daughter, who was staying at the refugee camp in Salem, about 375 kms from Rameswaram.

Cases have been registered against him under section 14 of the Foreigners Act for not possessing valid documents and Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. A search is on for his friend Kutti, who is stil absconding, police said adding Anthony was remanded to judicial custody.