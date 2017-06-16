Sri Lanka to release 42 Indian fishing boats on condition

The Indian government has now banned bottom trawling. (Representational) The Indian government has now banned bottom trawling. (Representational)

Sri Lanka on Friday said it will release 42 Indian fishing boats held in its custody since 2015 on a condition that they will never re-enter the country’s territorial waters. Fisheries Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said in a statement on Thursday that the Indian government has been informed about this decision. “They should never return to violate our International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL),” Amaraweera said.

He said that Lanka’s earlier decision not to release the boats and equipment while releasing the fishermen had its desirous effect. The Indian government has now banned bottom trawling. Amaraweera said the views of the local fishery organisations were also sought before making the decision to release the Indian boats.

He said the issue of poaching by Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka had gone on for over 35 years. Several governments from both the sides of Palk Straits had failed to resolve the sensitive issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App