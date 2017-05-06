Sri Lanka to deploy 6,000 police officers for PM Modi’s security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Sri Lanka will deploy nearly 6,000 police officers to provide special security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other related events during his visit to the country next week to attend the UN Vesak festival, a top police official has said.

The deployment includes ordinary police officers, the Special Task Force (STF) and the officers who have specialised knowledge in VVIP security, according to Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara.

Quoting Jayasundara, the Daily News said nearly 6,000 police officers have been deployed to provide security for Modi and for other related events during the Vesak festival.

The joint opposition has called for a black flag protest during Modi’s visit on May 12 to take part in the celebrations marking the UN ‘Vesak Day’, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha.

“There will be strict security measures in Colombo and Kandy district. In addition, a special security plan has been adopted covering the key Buddhist temples across the country where Vesak events will be held,” he added.

On the sidelines of the celebrations, Modi is expected to attend a series of religious and other events including the opening of a new hospital in Dickoya, funded by India.

“No acts of sabotage can be carried out during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit. The Police have been strictly instructed to pay special attention to the matter,” Jayasundara was quoted as saying.

