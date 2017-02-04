Sri Lanka police arrests Indian for taking pics in sensitive area

A 36-year-old Indian man was today arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly taking photos in a high-security zone where the country’s 69th Independence day celebrations was taking place. He was caught while taking photographs around ‘Temple Trees’, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s official residence, police said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

They said the suspect had told them that the photos were taken because of the beauty of the area with the decorations for the 69th Independence Day celebrations.

There was tight security this morning around the area where the celebrations were on just a stone’s throw away from where the Indian was arrested.

Both Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, PM Wickremesinghe were attending the celebrations along with the military top brass. Police said that the suspect, from Wattala, was being interrogated over the incident.