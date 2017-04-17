9 am news update: PM Modi in Surat, Malappuram bypoll results, Telangana hikes quota for Muslims

Sri Lankan army soldiers and rescue workers salvage belongings after houses are buried in a collapse of a garbage dump in Meetotamulla (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lankan army soldiers and rescue workers salvage belongings after houses are buried in a collapse of a garbage dump in Meetotamulla (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka garbage dump collapse

A massive garbage dump in Meetotamulla, a town outside Colombo, collapsed on Sunday causing death of at least 26. Activists working on the rescue said 20 more people could still be buried underneath the debris. Roshan Seneviratne, the military spokesman, said his personnel were still searching the site. Twelve injured people are hospitalised.

Read More

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his way from the airport to the circuit house in Surat, Sunday.

Narendra Modi to inaugurate key projects in Surat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Surat, Gujarat, on Sunday on a two-day visit. He was welcomed by a unique road show last night that included thousands of bikers and disco lights. He is scheduled to inaugurate various projects in the city today. Read More

Malappuram bypoll counting starts

The counting of votes for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat is underway. The election was held on April 12 following the demise of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed. PK Kunhalikutty of Congress-led UDF candidate and IUML General Secretary, LDF candidate MB Faisal (CPI-M) and NDA nominee N Sreeprakash of BJP are the candidates with Kunhaikutty leading as per the latest updates. Read More

Nine products of top firms found ‘substandard’ by food regulators

The food regulators of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Assam have found nine products of major companies to be “substandard” after they failed quality tests. The products include Pepsico’s Mirinda, Nestle’s Cerelac Wheat, Adani’s Fortune oil, Marico India’s Saffola oil, Parle Agro’s Frooti and a cheese spread used by the Subway chain. The information was provided to The Indian Express under the RTI Act. Read More

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana hikes quota for Muslims

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday passed a bill to increase the quota in jobs and education for Muslims from four per cent to 12 per cent. The bill also increased the quota for Scheduled Tribes from six per cent to 10 per cent. It was passed unanimously in a special session of the Assembly. BJP alleged that the reservations were based on religion. Read More

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd