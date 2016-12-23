Sri Lanka: Court extends remand of 15 TN fishermen

The naval personnel had also taken away their two mechanised boats.(Photo for representational purpose) The naval personnel had also taken away their two mechanised boats.(Photo for representational purpose)

A Sri Lankan court on Friday extended till January 5, the remand of 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen, arrested for allegedly fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters. The Oorkavalthurai court in Sri Lanka, extended the judicial custody of the fishermen till January 5, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President S Emerite said.

The 15 fishermen from this island town were arrested in two separate incidents on November 1 and 19, by the Sri Lankan Navy, while they were fishing near Neduntheevu and lodged in Yalpanam prison there, he said.

The naval personnel had also taken away their two mechanised boats, he added.