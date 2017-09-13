Sri Krishna Jayanti in Kerala: CPM takes out processions to counter Sangh events

‘Shobhayathra’ to mark Sri Krishna Jayanti in Kozhikode on Tuesday. PTI photo ‘Shobhayathra’ to mark Sri Krishna Jayanti in Kozhikode on Tuesday. PTI photo

The CPM in Kerala organised cultural processions in several parts of the state, including politically sensitive Kannur district, to counter pageants organised by the Sangh Parivar to mark Sri Krishna Jayanti on Tuesday.

While Krishna’s life was depicted in the pageants by Balagokulam, a children’s movement backed by the RSS, the CPM processions featured photographs of party veterans E M S Namboodiripad, Krishna Pillai and A G Gopalan, and social reformers like Sree Narayana Guru, Swami Vivekananda and Chattambi Swamikal. They also highlighted the slogan “great personalities for the goodness of humanity”.

In Kannur, 3,000 policemen were deployed to ensure peaceful celebrations. Police gave permission for processions in 368 centres in the district. In areas where both sides took out rallies, the police allotted different timings to avoid tension.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had earlier warned children against taking part in Balagokulam’s celebrations. “Participating in Balagokulam’s programme is like playing the Blue Whale game. Once you go for their programme, you cannot escape. Armed with bombs and weapons, they (RSS) will make you killers,” he said.

This is the third consecutive year that the CPM has hit the streets on Sri Krishna Jayanti to ensure that families of party cadres do not get attracted to the Sangh Parivar’s flamboyant celebrations held under the aegis of Balagokulam.

