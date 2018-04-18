Sreejith’s ‘custodial death’: SIT arrests three RTF personnel in connection with case

Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody. Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the alleged custodial death of 28-year-old Sreejith, has arrested three personnel of the Rural Tiger Force (RTF) squad. The three members who were attached to the AR camp – Santhosh Kumar, Sumesh and Jithin Raj – have been arrested on Wednesday by the crime branch after they were questioned for two days at the Aluva Police Club.

The three cops had arrested Sreejith on the night of April 6, accusing him of involvement in the attack on the home of 52-year-old Vasudevan in Varapuzha, a small town on the fringes of Kochi. After the attack, Vasudevan had hung himself by the side of his house. Sreejith died on the evening of April 9 at a private hospital as a result of injuries allegedly sustained during police torture in custody. Also Read: Sreejith’s ‘custodial death’: Four police officers suspended

The family of Sreejith had told The Indian Express that they had seen the cops beating and kicking him on the way to the police station. Sajith, Sreejith’s younger brother, who was also arrested, told the newspaper that he witnessed Varapuzha SI Deepak kicking Sreejith in the abdomen. Three days after his arrest, Sreejith passed away at a private hospital due to injuries allegedly sustained during his custodial torture. Both the medical report and the autopsy confirmed that there was a perforation in the small intestine and injuries in the abdomen.

The family of Sreejith have been demanding a probe by an independent investigative agency like the CBI as they stated that they had no faith in the Kerala Police.

The crime branch team under IG S.Sreejith has been under immense public and political pressure after allegations emerged that the young man from Varapuzha had been mistakenly picked up by the police and then later tortured in custody. Use of third-degree torture techniques by the state police has been questioned by human rights activists in the past as well.

Arrests of more police personnel in the case are likely.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd