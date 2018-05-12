Sreejith custodial death case: SP suspended

The Kerala government on Friday suspended Superintendent of Police A V George in connection with the custodial death of S R Sreejith, who was arrested on a mistaken identity. Sreejith was allegedly wrongly arrested after a house attack case in Ernakulam rural district last month.

A team probing Sreejith’s death had found serious lapses on the part of George, who was SP of the rural district at the time. So far, nine police personnel have been named as accused in the case. George was questioned by the special probe team and chances of him getting named as an accused are high, sources said.

The government also ordered a departmental probe against George, whose illegally-constituted force rural tiger force (RTF) allegedly assaulted Sreejith after arresting him.

