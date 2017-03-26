Squatters attack Revenue department staffers with axes, eight hurt

Eight staffers of Revenue department were injured after they were allegedly attacked by suspected squatters who they had evicted from a government-owned land in Virora village on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred after the officials had cleared a tract of the government land, which the police said was illegally occupied.

The district Superintendent of Police Nimish Agrawal said that the officials, including a Patwari (who measures land) and a Revenue Inspector, were allegedly attacked with axes and wooden sticks by Rajendra Yadav, his wife and six of their accomplices.

The seriously injured officials are identified as Matadeen Chaturvedi, the Patwari, and Bholaram Ahirwar, the Revenue Inspector, (both 55).

Chaturvedi, who sustained injury to his head was rushed to a hospital at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, while Ahirwar was admitted in a local hospital. Six other staffers, who sustained minor injuries, have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

The SP said the attackers damaged a jeep of Prithvipur Tehsildar G S Patel, but he managed to escape unhurt. “We have booked Rajendra Yadav, his wife Usha and their six aides on the charges of attempt to murder and other sections of IPC,” Agrawal said, adding a search is on to trace them.

