SP’s transfer in Madhya Pradesh: Protests continue, state Congress chief injured in lathicharge

A week after Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari was transferred, protests seeking his reinstatement and removal of Minister of State (Independent charge) Sanjay Pathak continued Monday at several cities of Madhya Pradesh.

State Congress chief Arun Yadav was injured when police allegedly lathicharged during a protest by the NSUI. The outfit had given a call for the gherao of the CM House to put pressure on the Chief Minister to sack Pathak for his alleged involvement in a scam the SP was investigating.

When the protesters reached barricades put up by the police to prevent their march towards the CM House, a scuffle broke out. Yadav’s aides said the police hit the leader on the head and limbs. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at a private hospital.

The party alleged that besides Yadav, several other Congress leaders and workers were injured in the lathicharge.