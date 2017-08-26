‘Spotted’ in Panchkula: three opposition MLAs

At least three opposition MLAs from Haryana and two senior politicians from Punjab had gone to Panchkula when Dera Sacha Sauda chief had gone to appear before the CBI court Friday. The sources claimed that one of the MLAs was even beaten up by the police near Red Bishop in Panchkula when the violence broke out. His vehicle was also damaged. One of the Haryana MLAs to whom The Indian Express spoke confirmed that he had gone to Panchkula. “I had gone to Panchkula but was not part of the dera chief’s cavalcade,” said the MLA, who did not wish to be named.

