Sports minister Vijay Goel, Dangal actor Zaira Wasim involved in Twitter spat

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was at the centre of a controversy after her recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was not pleased with a recent tweet of sports minister Vijay Goel.

Goel, who inaugurated the India Art Fest in the national capital on Thursday, tweeted a photograph of himself admiring a painting showing two women, one in a hijab and the other cowering in a cage. He tweeted, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!”

This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!

2/2 pic.twitter.com/RaolLKrZeg — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 19, 2017

But Wasim responded taking offence at the comparison made to her calling it a ‘discourteous depiction.’

“Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine,” Wasim said in a series of tweets.

@VijayGoelBJP Women in hijab are beautiful and free (2/3) — Zaira Wasim (@zairawasim) January 20, 2017

Goel also clarified saying that Wasim misinterpreted his comment.

“You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel said.

I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too. http://t.co/h2RK3K3zIB — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 20, 2017

