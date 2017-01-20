Sports minister Vijay Goel, Dangal actor Zaira Wasim involved in Twitter spat

Latest News
Vijay Goel had inaugurated the India Art exhibition in New Delhi.

Sports minister Vijay Goel (left) and Dangal actor Zaira Wasim

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was at the centre of a controversy after her recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was not pleased with a recent tweet of sports minister Vijay Goel.

Goel, who inaugurated the India Art Fest in the national capital on Thursday, tweeted a photograph of himself admiring a painting showing two women, one in a hijab and the other cowering in a cage. He tweeted, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, पिंजरा तोड़ कर हमारी बेटियां बढ़ने लगी हैं आगे | More power to our daughters!”

But Wasim responded taking offence at the comparison made to her calling it a ‘discourteous depiction.’

“Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine,” Wasim said in a series of tweets.

Goel also clarified saying that Wasim misinterpreted his comment.

“You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I’m afraid you still haven’t understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel said.

