Split wide open in BJP’s Jasdan unit, party’s local chief quits after municipality president

Deepening the crisis in the Jasdan unit of the BJP arising out of internal squabbling, the party’ president for Jasdan town unit, Dhiru Bhayani, stepped down from his post on Wednesday, a day after the president of BJP-ruled Jasdan municipality resigned, saying his task of “weeding out corruption” from the civic body was over.

“I submitted my resignation to the president of Rajkot district unit of the BJP on Tuesday… My position had become untenable after some councillors of the BJP in Jasdan municipality alleged that I had taken Rs 5 lakh from contractors. I take very strong exception to this baseless allegation and have challenged the councillors to prove it. I can’t be president when the members of my own party are indulging in innuendos. Therefore, I have resigned from my post,” Bhayani told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Bhayani, who himself was elected president of Jasdan municipality in 2005 and again in 2007, said that he would not continue in his present role even if party did not accept his resignation. “I have put in my papers. It is now up to the party to appoint a new president of Jasdan town unit,” he said.

Bhayani’s resignation comes a day after Dipak Kumar Gida resigned as the president of Jasdan municipality. He had told The Indian Express on Tuesday that the BJP had made him president of the municipality in March this year to “weed out corruption” from the civic body and since his work was over, he had resigned “as asked by the party”.

Confirming the development, BJP’s Rajkot district unit chief Devraj Sakhiya said that Bhayani resigned from his post “as party workers are no longer in his control”. “I have asked him to meet, and we will take a final decision on his resignation in a couple of days,” said Sakhiya. Referring to the rebel group’s moving a no-confidence motion against Gida last month, Sakhiya said, “But we persuaded the councillors to withdraw the motion and in the meantime, asked Gida to win back their confidence. But it seems, the two sides could not sort out the issue, and therefore Gida had to resign.”

