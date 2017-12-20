Spitting on road: Indore plans to shame offenders, will publish names in local newspaper

The Indore Municipal Corporation will publish names of offenders in local newspapers and announce them on radio in the hope that it will deter habitual offenders from spitting in the open. (Photo for representation purpose) The Indore Municipal Corporation will publish names of offenders in local newspapers and announce them on radio in the hope that it will deter habitual offenders from spitting in the open. (Photo for representation purpose)

Indore, rated the country’s cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan, has decided to name and shame those found spitting on roads.

The Indore Municipal Corporation will publish names of offenders in local newspapers and announce them on radio in the hope that it will deter habitual offenders from spitting in the open.

The drive will begin on December 25 on the bridge linking Gandhi Bhavan and Regal Square, where people often spit on dividers. “It is my brainchild. Other efforts to deter offenders haven’t worked. We hope this public shaming will work,” Indore mayor Malini Gaud told The Indian Express. Offenders are not even deterred by posters of gods, she said.

Offenders will now be fined and their names made public. The amount of spot fine is yet to be finalised but it could be Rs 200-500, the mayor said. Besides corporation employees, school students could also be engaged in the drive.

